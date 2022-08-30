Arbutus stock rises on US patent linked to hepatitis B therapy AB-729

Aug. 30, 2022 8:22 AM ETArbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments

IP, Intellectual Property Patent Concept

Olivier Le Moal

  • Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) said that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a patent that provides composition of matter patent protection for its RNAi therapy AB-729 for chronic hepatitis B virus.
  • The U.S. patent no. 11,427,823 is expected to provide exclusivity for AB-729 to at least April 2038, the company noted in an Aug. 30 press release.
  • "AB-729 is our lead clinical-stage asset that we believe is capable of being a cornerstone agent in the treatment regimen to provide a functional cure for patients with cHBV," said President and CEO William Collier.
  • Arbutus added that AB-729 is currently in multiple phase 2a studies.
  • ABUS +3.07% to $2.35 premarket Aug. 30

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.