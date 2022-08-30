Arbutus stock rises on US patent linked to hepatitis B therapy AB-729
Aug. 30, 2022 8:22 AM ET
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) said that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a patent that provides composition of matter patent protection for its RNAi therapy AB-729 for chronic hepatitis B virus.
- The U.S. patent no. 11,427,823 is expected to provide exclusivity for AB-729 to at least April 2038, the company noted in an Aug. 30 press release.
- "AB-729 is our lead clinical-stage asset that we believe is capable of being a cornerstone agent in the treatment regimen to provide a functional cure for patients with cHBV," said President and CEO William Collier.
- Arbutus added that AB-729 is currently in multiple phase 2a studies.
- ABUS +3.07% to $2.35 premarket Aug. 30
