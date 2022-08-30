Life insurance buyer Abacus said close to deal with Buffalo Bills owner's SPAC

Aug. 30, 2022 8:21 AM ETEast Resources Acquisition Company Units (ERESU)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on a torn dollar bill

zimmytws

  • Life insurance asset managers Abacus Settlements and Longevity Market Assets are said in discussions to go public through a deal with SPAC East Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ERESU).
  • The three companies are in talks about a combination that would valued the new company at about $618 million, including debt, according to a Bloomberg report from late Monday.
  • Abacus was first formed in 2004 and the company describes itself as a leading buyer of life insurance policies in the U.S, according to its website.
  • East Resources (ERESU) is a blank-check company backed by the owner of the NFL's Buffalo Bills. Billionaire Bills owner Terry Pegula also owns the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.
  • East Resources (ERESU) priced its initial public offering of 30M units at $10/unit in July 2020.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.