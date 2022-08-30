Life insurance buyer Abacus said close to deal with Buffalo Bills owner's SPAC
Aug. 30, 2022 8:21 AM ETEast Resources Acquisition Company Units (ERESU)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Life insurance asset managers Abacus Settlements and Longevity Market Assets are said in discussions to go public through a deal with SPAC East Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ERESU).
- The three companies are in talks about a combination that would valued the new company at about $618 million, including debt, according to a Bloomberg report from late Monday.
- Abacus was first formed in 2004 and the company describes itself as a leading buyer of life insurance policies in the U.S, according to its website.
- East Resources (ERESU) is a blank-check company backed by the owner of the NFL's Buffalo Bills. Billionaire Bills owner Terry Pegula also owns the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.
- East Resources (ERESU) priced its initial public offering of 30M units at $10/unit in July 2020.
Comments