U.S. recession odds now at 60%, UBS says; BofA clients turn to defensives

The odds of the U.S. economy falling into a recession jumped sharply, according to the latest UBS aggregate measure.

The probabilities of a recession looking at July hard data and credit data and August daily rates rose to 60%, up from 40% in June, economist Pierre Lafourcade and team wrote in a note Tuesday.

The latest hard data showed a 94% chance of the economy is in contraction, up from 35% in April "but in the current case, the US team's modal forecast is that the contraction does not morph into a full-blown recession," Lafourcade said. "The contributions of the components to the factor over the past few months are mixed: in July, labor and housing data pulled the factor down, but industrial production and household spending actually held it up."

Looking at the entire slope of the Treasury yield curve the probability of a recession is now at 71%, he said.

But the credit space showed only a 15% chance in July, and "is still quite benign compared to the signals from the hard data and rates spaces," he added. "In essence, the strength in yoy EBITDA growth flowing into aggregate leverage/coverage metrics and the extremely low levels of NPL are holding it down."

BofA clients shun cyclicals, companies boost buybacks

Looking at the weekly flows number from BofA Securities, amid "investors’ concerns about a hard landing, given a Fed that is committed to combatting inflation, this was the second consecutive week in which cyclical sectors (in aggregate) saw outflows while defensive sectors saw inflows, which previously hadn’t happened since January," strategists Jill Carey Hall and Savita Subramanian wrote.

Tech (XLK) saw the biggest inflows of the week, the third largest since 2008, while clients also snapped up Healthcare (XLV) and Utilities (XLU). But overall it was the biggest weekly outflow since November 2020 as equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) (QQQ) slumped.

"Buybacks by corporate clients accelerated to their highest weekly level since early Jan," they noted. "A 1% buyback tax in ‘23 (part of the Inflation Reduction Act) could cause some pull-forward in buybacks in ‘22. YTD, corp. client buybacks as a % of S&P 500 (SPY) market cap are tracking slightly above last year's levels at this time (0.15% vs. 0.14%) though still below 2019 (pre-COVID) levels (0.23%)."