BBBY, EDU and CRIS among pre market gainers
- Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) +40%.
- IN8bio (INAB) +20%.
- Kubient (KBNT) +17%.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) +13%.
- FREYR (FREY) +12%, Nidec form largest JV for battery energy storage products.
- Virax Biolabs (VRAX) +11%.
- Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) +11%.
- Avid Technology (AVID) +10% on joining SmallCap 600.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) +8%.
- Curis (CRIS) +8% FDA allows patient enrollment to resume in monotherapy dose escalation of Emavusertib in TakeAim Leukemia study.
- Party City Holdco (PRTY) +7%.
- Weber (WEBR) +7%.
- REE Automotive (REE) +6%.
- Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) +6%.
- New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) +5%.
Comments (4)