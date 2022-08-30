EzFill Holdings expands reach to West Coast Florida market

Aug. 30, 2022 8:31 AM ETEZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) announced Tuesday its expansion in the West coast of Florida, specifically the Gulf of Mexico region of Tampa Bay.
  • The mobile fuel company said Tampa Bay represents a premier opportunity for it to grow in all three verticals- commercial fleet, marine and sales direct to consumers- as Tampa Bay is Florida’s largest open water estuary, extending over 400 square miles, and has a population of almost 3.2M people, 2x of Miami.
  • “Tampa is a perfect example and is proving to be an excellent market for us. Jacksonville is projected to open by end of September. Further growth within Florida … and more importantly, outside the boundaries of the state, are front burner objectives for EzFill in the coming months,” said Michael McConnell, CEO of EzFill Holdings.
  • EZFL shares are up 2% in premarket to trade at $0.72 vs. 52-week range of $0.36 to $5.49.

