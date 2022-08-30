Engie says Gazprom further cutting gas deliveries

Aug. 30, 2022

Logo of the Gazprom headquarters for Serbia. Gazprom is one of the main power and energy companies of Russia, with offices worldwide.

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

France accused Russia of using gas supplies as "a weapon of war" after Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) told French utility Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) on Tuesday that it will immediately cut gas deliveries because of disagreements over some contracts.

With more than 90% of its gas storage full, France should have enough fuel to cope with a winter with average temperatures, although the situation could be tight during potential cold snaps, Engie Executive VP Claire Waysand said.

Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) said deliveries of Russian gas already has fallen sharply since the start of the war in Ukraine, citing recent monthly supply of ~1.5 TWh; the company's total supplies in Europe amount to more than 400 TWh/year.

Reserves in the European Union were filled up to 79.4% of capacity as of August 27, compared with the target of 80% by November 1, Bloomberg reports, citing data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) has said it will stop supplies on the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany for three days starting August 31 for maintenance.

Comments (6)

