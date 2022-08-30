France accused Russia of using gas supplies as "a weapon of war" after Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) told French utility Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) on Tuesday that it will immediately cut gas deliveries because of disagreements over some contracts.

With more than 90% of its gas storage full, France should have enough fuel to cope with a winter with average temperatures, although the situation could be tight during potential cold snaps, Engie Executive VP Claire Waysand said.

Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) said deliveries of Russian gas already has fallen sharply since the start of the war in Ukraine, citing recent monthly supply of ~1.5 TWh; the company's total supplies in Europe amount to more than 400 TWh/year.

Reserves in the European Union were filled up to 79.4% of capacity as of August 27, compared with the target of 80% by November 1, Bloomberg reports, citing data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) has said it will stop supplies on the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany for three days starting August 31 for maintenance.