Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) lost ~29% in the pre-market trading Tuesday after the company announced its experimental lung cancer therapy vopratelimab and pimivalimab combo failed to reach the primary endpoint in a mid-stage study.

The SELECT trial was designed to evaluate monoclonal antibody vopratelimab with the PD-1 inhibitor pimivalimab against pimivalimab alone in a group of immunotherapy naïve non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

The 69-subject trial did not reach the primary objective of mean tumor change averaged over 9 and 18 weeks, JNCE said, citing topline data from the study as of July 07 data cutoff.

The mean percent change from baseline in tumor size for the pooled combo doses compared to pimi monotherapy stood at 7% over 9 and 18 weeks as the primary endpoint. The trial was powered to detect a 20% absolute difference.

However, vopratelimab continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile, with adverse events in the combination cohorts comparable to the monotherapy arm in frequency and types.

Despite early efficacy trends in the lower vopra dose combination arm, “the SELECT results do not support moving into registration studies as had been our previous goal,” JNCE’s Chief Executive Richard Murray noted.

Read: In May, Baird downgraded JNCE, citing a cautious view on the company’s highest priority program, JTX-8064.