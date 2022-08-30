Walmart looks to attract Canadian e-commerce sellers to its Marketplace platform

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is actively recruiting Canada-based sellers to join its flagship U.S. Marketplace

The retail giant said it is hosting an informational Virtual Walmart Global Seller Summit - Canada on September 8 to highlight how sellers can take advantage of simplified onboarding, streamlined fulfilment, targeted promotions, integrated financial services and other support to help them rapidly scale and grow in the U.S. and Canada.

One of the features to be highlighted is Walmart Fulfillment Services, which allows Canadian sellers to use Walmart's extensive U.S. supply chain expertise and infrastructure to offer delivery across the contiguous U.S. in as fast as one to two days. Sellers can also use the Walmart Connect media platform to run advertising and marketing campaigns.

The outreach to Canada is part of a broad Walmart (WMT) strategy to focus on growing its U.S. and Canada marketplaces and invest heavily in new tools and services for sellers.