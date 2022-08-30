Walmart looks to attract Canadian e-commerce sellers to its Marketplace platform

Aug. 30, 2022 8:40 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Walmart Removes Mask Mandates For Vaccinated Customers And Employees

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is actively recruiting Canada-based sellers to join its flagship U.S. Marketplace

The retail giant said it is hosting an informational Virtual Walmart Global Seller Summit - Canada on September 8 to highlight how sellers can take advantage of simplified onboarding, streamlined fulfilment, targeted promotions, integrated financial services and other support to help them rapidly scale and grow in the U.S. and Canada.

One of the features to be highlighted is Walmart Fulfillment Services, which allows Canadian sellers to use Walmart's extensive U.S. supply chain expertise and infrastructure to offer delivery across the contiguous U.S. in as fast as one to two days. Sellers can also use the Walmart Connect media platform to run advertising and marketing campaigns.

The outreach to Canada is part of a broad Walmart (WMT) strategy to focus on growing its U.S. and Canada marketplaces and invest heavily in new tools and services for sellers.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.