LiqTech International's new CEO Fei Chen to join early in September

Aug. 30, 2022
  • LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) updated Tuesday on the joining of its new president and chief executive officer Fei Chen to now be effective Sept. 12, 2022.
  • That reflects the early release from her former employer Topsoe as Chen initially was scheduled to join on Nov. 1, 2022
  • The clean technology company said: "The earlier start date will permit Fei to participate in the Lake Street Investor Conference at the Yale Club in New York City on Sept. 14, 2022."
  • LIQT shares are up 2% in premarket trading. 

