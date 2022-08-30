Citi warns on Ollies Bargain Outlet ahead of earnings

Citi issued a negative catalyst watch on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) ahead of the retailer's earnings report on September 1.

The near-term caution on OLLI is based on expectations that are seen as too elevated since Q1 earnings and with off-pricers still not benefitting from a trade-down customer. Despite the favorable buying environment, execution for OLLI is still seen as a risk with management holes in supply chain and the CFO slot.

Analyst Paul Lejuez and team believe OLLI is likely to slow store growth in F23, which may be discussed on the earnings conference call. In terms of valuation, the stock is said to be trading at a relatively high multiple on FY23 estimates.

10 of the last 13 EPS revisions on OLLI from Wall Street firms have been to the downward side.