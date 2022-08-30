Evolus appoints Experian's exec as CFO
Aug. 30, 2022 8:50 AM ETEvolus, Inc. (EOLS)EXPGFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) on Tuesday has named Sandra Beaver as its chief financial officer, effective Sept. 5, 2022.
- Most recently, Beaver served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF) and previously has worked for 17 years with global gaming company International Game Technology (IGT). Beaver roles at IGT included Vice President of Consolidated Financial Planning & Analysis and Vice President and CFO of the company’s North America Gaming and Interactive business unit.
- "As our new CFO, she will play a pivotal role in supporting our strategic goals as we continue to gain market share in the U.S. with our flagship product, Jeuveau, expand operations in Europe and internationally, and execute on our mission to become a global, multi-product organization," commented David Moatazedi, President and CEO at Evolus.
- Earlier: Evolus down 13% on 2022 guidance below estimates, wider-than-expected Q2 loss
Comments