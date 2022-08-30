Greenlane regains Nasdaq compliance
Aug. 30, 2022 8:50 AM ETGreenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) received notice from Nasdaq on August 24, 2022 informing it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.
- Company was previously notified by Nasdaq on February 25, 2022 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days.
- Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days, this requirement was met on August 24, 2022.
