Richmond Fed's Barkin sees path to control 'post-war-like' inflation U.S. is facing

The U.S. is faced with "post-war-like" inflation, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said during an event hosted by the Huntington, WV, regional Chamber of Commerce. At the end of a war inflation spikes and the economy often enters a recession as countries adjust to a post-war economy, he explained.

The pandemic created similar dynamics, he said. In addition, an actual war has exacerbated the inflationary pressures created after COVID-19 threw the supply-demand balance out of balance.

With price stability half of its dual mandate, the Federal Reserve has raised its policy rate by 225 basis points in the past four meetings to combat inflation.

"We're committed to getting inflation under control and there's a path to get there," Barkin said. The pace of when inflation will reach its 2% is uncertain, though, he added.

It's also likely to be uneven. "I expect inflation to bound around on the way to our target," he said.

The Fed's rate needs to be restrictive to get inflation under control, he said, but didn't elaborate on how high rates would need to get to be restrictive.

Barkin doesn't think the U.S. economy is currently in a recession. In speaking with businesses in his region, "they're not seeing a recession," he said. He points to strong jobs growth the U.S. is experiencing.

When the U.S. economy does tilt into recession, it may not be a steep recession. "It doesn't have to be like a 2008 recession," he said.

Last week, Jerome Powell drilled home the importance of price stability at Jackson Hole.