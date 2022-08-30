Myomo receives $120,000 order to support MyoPro clinical trial
Aug. 30, 2022
- Myomo (NYSE:MYO) on Tuesday announced receipt of a $120,000 order for MyoPro units from Cleveland’s Louis Stokes Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Center to be used in a clinical trial.
- MyoPro is a wearable medical robotics designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.
- The company said revenue associated with the delivery of these units is expected to begin to be realized in the coming months.
- The primary objective of the trial is to study the efficacy of the MyoPro in motor learning-based therapy for individuals with chronic stroke with severe upper limb motor deficits, compared with motor learning-based therapy alone.
