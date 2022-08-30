Oil demand likely won't decline for at least 15 years - hedge fund manager Kyle Bass

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass predicted Tuesday that oil demand likely won't begin to decline for at least 15 years, as the transition to renewable energy unfolds over a decades-long time frame.

"We believe that you won't see any kind of decline in organic or inelastic hydrocarbon demand south of 2037, 2040. And that's if we really adopt these things at record pace," the founder and chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management told CNBC.

Bass argued that limited supply of hydrocarbons, like oil and natural gas, will create "enormous moves in the macro world," as countries like Germany see a massive spike in their spending on energy.

"I don't know where these prices go," he said.

Bass contended that the jump in energy costs in places like Europe will lead to more "frictions in society" as lower-income people struggle to pay their heating and power bills.

The hedge fund manager attributed the current dislocation in energy markets to an attempt to transition too quickly to renewable sources of energy. This led to a lack of overall supply, he contended, as people have generally underestimated the amount of time it takes to make a switch in energy sourcing.

"You have to have more oil and gas for a longer period of time than everyone believes for us to get into a proper transition policy," he said. "These transitions take 40 years."

