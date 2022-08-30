German inflation hits fresh 13-year high in August driven by higher energy, food prices
Aug. 30, 2022 9:00 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Annual inflation rate in Germany accelerated to 7.9% in August of 2022 from 7.5% in July, after slowing in each of the previous two months. Figures also came above market forecasts of 7.8%, flash estimates showed.
- Prices increased faster for food (16.6% vs 14.8%) and services (2.2% vs 2%) and energy cost remained elevated (35.6% vs 35.7%).
- The harmonised index increased at a record 8.8% from August last year and 0.4% from the previous month, both in line with forecasts. The numbers highlight the impact of the ongoing energy crisis and covid-19 supply chain constraints on households' finances.
