Home prices rise less than expected in June, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller says
Aug. 30, 2022 9:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Home price appreciation decelerated in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller HPI.
- HPI Composite: - 20 (S.A.) +0.4% M/M vs. +1.1% consensus, +1.3% prior.
- HPI Composite: - 20 (N.S.A.) +0.4% M/M vs. +1.5% prior.
- HPI Composite - 30 (N.S.A) +18.6% Y/Y vs. +19.5% consensus, +20.5% prior.
- House Price Index: +0.1% vs. 0.8% consensus, +1.4% prior.
- "The deceleration in U.S. housing prices that we began to observe several months ago continued in June 2022, as the National Composite Index rose by 18.0% on a year-over-year basis," said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI.
- Even with the slower pace of home price increases, "prices are still rising at a robust clip," he said. "June’s growth rates for all three composites are at or above the 95th percentile of historical experience."
- Last week, Redfin said homes sales fell for the sixth straight month in July
Comments (13)