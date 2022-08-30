Home prices rise less than expected in June, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller says

Aug. 30, 2022 9:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor13 Comments

  • Home price appreciation decelerated in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller HPI.
  • HPI Composite: - 20 (S.A.) +0.4% M/M vs. +1.1% consensus, +1.3% prior.
  • HPI Composite: - 20 (N.S.A.) +0.4% M/M vs. +1.5% prior.
  • HPI Composite - 30 (N.S.A) +18.6% Y/Y vs. +19.5% consensus, +20.5% prior.
  • House Price Index: +0.1% vs. 0.8% consensus, +1.4% prior.
  • "The deceleration in U.S. housing prices that we began to observe several months ago continued in June 2022, as the National Composite Index rose by 18.0% on a year-over-year basis," said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI.
  • Even with the slower pace of home price increases, "prices are still rising at a robust clip," he said. "June’s growth rates for all three composites are at or above the 95th percentile of historical experience."
  • Last week, Redfin said homes sales fell for the sixth straight month in July

Comments (13)

