L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is the top pick among defense stocks in an initiation of coverage report by RBC. The bank on Monday rated the defense contractor as an Outperform with a price target of $285 a share.

That target is 22% higher than L3Harris’s closing price of $233.28 on Aug. 29. RBC pointed to the company’s production of high-margin communications equipment as positive for growth.

RBC initiated coverage of General Dynamics (GD) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $275 a share, or 18% greater than its closing price of $233.70.

The bank also started covering Northrop Grumman (NOC) with an Outperform rating and target of $550, up 13% from its closing price of $485.81.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) were both rated as Sector Perform. RBC has a price target on Leidos of $106, up 9% from yesterday’s close at $97.23. The bank’s price target for Lockheed is $460, up 7.1% from the closing price of $429.68 a share.

Seeking Alpha contributor Leo Nelissen has a Buy rating on L3Harris (LHX) because of its dividend history. Columnist Dhierin Bechai rates Northrop Grumman (NOC) as a Buy on the growth in space exploration.