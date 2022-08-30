Iron ore has dropped more than 7% in two days to below $100/metric ton for the first time in over five weeks on Tuesday, as China's steel industry signals very difficult conditions.

According to Bloomberg, iron ore futures (SCO:COM) recently traded -4.1% to $98.10/ton in Singapore, while prices in Dalian and Shanghai also plunged.

In Tangshan, China's biggest steel producing city, reports said authorities and mills met on Friday to discuss capacity reduction targets.

To meet its target, Tangshan's average daily production for the rest of the year should be less than 314.7K metric tons, compared with 352.3K tons during January-July, Reuters reports, citing industry information provider Mysteel.

Steel production in the key Tangshan steel center will fall by more than 8M tons in this year's H2 due to plans to restrict output, Bloomberg reports, citing Minmetals Futures; the hub produced ~75M tons in H1.

Analysts say further losses look likely, with the Chinese economy wracked by slowing growth, harsh COVID-19 restrictions and the property crisis that shows no signs of abating; taken together, they mean steel consumption and prices are challenged, hurting mill margins.

In Tuesday's pre-market, (NYSE:RIO) -1.6%, (NYSE:BHP) -1.4%, (NYSE:VALE) -1.3%.

BHP, the world's largest miner, said earlier this month that the iron ore market likely will be in surplus through the current financial year.