Connexa expands PlaySight technology footprint in the NBA

NBA store front in New York

helen89

  • Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) expands within the National Basketball Association.
  • PlaySight’s connected camera platform has become the standard for multi-angle practice and performance video throughout the league and across professional sports.
  • After several new teams partnered with the company this past off-season, there are now 18 NBA organizations that rely on PlaySight technology for daily practice, scouting and player development video needs.
  • “We acquired PlaySight for their proven tech, their reputation throughout sport, and their positioning at the leading-edge of sports tech innovation. The fact that so many NBA teams use them and rely on the tech daily is a testament to the technology and the talent on the R&D team.” said Connexa Sports CEO Mike Ballardie. “

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.