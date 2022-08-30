Connexa expands PlaySight technology footprint in the NBA
Aug. 30, 2022 9:11 AM ETConnexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) expands within the National Basketball Association.
- PlaySight’s connected camera platform has become the standard for multi-angle practice and performance video throughout the league and across professional sports.
- After several new teams partnered with the company this past off-season, there are now 18 NBA organizations that rely on PlaySight technology for daily practice, scouting and player development video needs.
- “We acquired PlaySight for their proven tech, their reputation throughout sport, and their positioning at the leading-edge of sports tech innovation. The fact that so many NBA teams use them and rely on the tech daily is a testament to the technology and the talent on the R&D team.” said Connexa Sports CEO Mike Ballardie. “
