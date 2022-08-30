Morgan Stanley embeds lawyer in block trading unit amid regulatory probe - FT
Aug. 30, 2022 9:13 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has placed an internal lawyer with the Wall Street bank's block trading unit to increase oversight of the operations that have attracted regulatory scrutiny in the wake of Archegos Capital's collapse, the Financial Times reported Tuesday, citing people briefed on the matter.
- The move was made after the bank placed Pawan Passi, head of the U.S. equity syndicate desk was place on leave last year, the people told the FT.
- The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- In February, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating whether Wall Street banks were improperly tipping off hedge fund clients before large blocks of shares were traded. Firms including Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) had been sent subpoenas, the report said.
