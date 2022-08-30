Update 2:48pm: Adds Truth Social response.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is said to not have approved Trump's Truth Social app via its Play Store due to insufficient content moderation.

Google said it notified Truth Social earlier this month of "several violations" of standard policies in its current app submission and that having systems for content moderation is a condition of the terms of service, according to an Axios report, which cited a Google spokesperson.

A source told Axios that Google's issues relate to content such as physical threats and incitements to violence.

Truth Social in a statement said that it has "continuously worked in good faith" with Google (GOOGL) to ensure that the Truth Social android app complies with Google’s policies without compromising its "promise to be a haven for free speech."

"TMTG has no desire to litigate its business matters in the public sphere, but for the record, has promptly responded to all inquiries from Google," Truth Social said in the statement. "It is our belief that all Americans should have access to Truth Social no matter what devices they use. We look forward to Google approving Truth Social at their earliest convenience."

Trump's Truth Social app, which is going public through the SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), was released in late February in Apple's app store. Trump, who has been banned from Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (META) and Google (GOOGL) last year, is marketing Truth Social as an alternative outlet to those social-media giants.

In early May, Truth Social announced it expected to be accessible through a web browser by the end of the month. After Truth Social is available via web browser, the platform will also launch an Android app, pending approval from Google (GOOGL) Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes posted on the platform in early May.

Shares of Digital World (DWAC) dropped 3.6% after four straight days of decline, including an 8% drop on Monday, as a vote for an extension on its deal with Trump's social media company nears next week.

Dear Readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.