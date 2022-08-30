Bowlero rallies after JPMorgan points to +50% upside

JPMorgan initiated coverage on Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) with an Overweight rating on its view the bowling center operator has plenty of upside.

Analyst Kevin Heenan and team pointed to Bowlero's (BOWL) market leadership and scale in the economically-attractive bowling industry, as well as a balanced multi-year financial profile for ~10% revenue, EBITDA growth, and potential profit upside. In addition, Bowlero (BOWL) is noted to have structural model improvement during COVID with tailwinds exiting the pandemic, and experienced, founder-led management.

"BOWL has a decade-plus track record of accretive deals (>300 centers), applying a proven operating model to bridge the gap between its center EBITDAR margin (~50%) and the industry average (~20%). "

JPMorgan assigned a price target of $17 to BOWL to rep more than 50% upside from the closing price on Monday.

Shares of Bowlero (BOWL) jumped 5.04% premarket on Tuesday to $11.68

Bowler has a clean sweep of bull ratings on Wall Street, but the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is only at Hold.