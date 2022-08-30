Jaguar seeks FDA nod to start trial of NP-300 for diarrhea relief in cholera
Aug. 30, 2022 9:22 AM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Jaguar Health's (NASDAQ:JAGX) unit Napo Pharmaceuticals filed an investigational new drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking clearance to start a trial of NP-300 for the symptomatic relief of diarrhea from cholera.
- "NP-300 and crofelemer have a similar physiological anti-secretory mechanism of action to reduce chloride ion secretion into the gut lumen and improve stool consistency," said Steven King, Jaguar's chief sustainable supply, ethnobotanical research & IP officer.
- If NP-300 is approved, the company plans to pursue a Tropical Disease Priority Review Voucher (TDPRV) under the FDA's financial incentive program to develop NP-300 for this indication, Jaguar said in an Aug. 30 press release.
- In support of the IND application filing for NP-300 for the symptomatic treatment and relief from infectious diarrhea from pathogens such as Vibrio cholerae, Jaguar received partial funding certain IND enabling preclinical studies from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health.
