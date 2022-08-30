Corning heads west with Arizona fiber plant; AT&T plans new service

Aug. 30, 2022 9:21 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW), TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments

Laying the cable for high speed internet

deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) has announced it's expanding its optical cable manufacturing capacity through a new facility in Arizona.
  • The company will build a new manufacturing facility in Gilbert, Arizona (the greater Phoenix area) that will add about 250 jobs and open in 2024.
  • More important, it will be the industry's westernmost U.S. site for manufacturing cable, allowing Corning (GLW) to feed demand for the cable in the western U.S. and Canada.
  • And AT&T (NYSE:T) is responding with the news that it will expand its fiber services to Mesa, Arizona - the first expansion for that network outside AT&T's usual 21-state footprint. It plans to have service available to residents in 2023.
  • Corning's plant is the latest in a series of investments in fiber and cable manufacturing that adds up to more than $500M since 2020, the company notes - nearly doubling its ability to serve the U.S. cable market.
  • Premarket: GLW +0.5%; T +0.2%.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.