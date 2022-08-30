Corning heads west with Arizona fiber plant; AT&T plans new service
Aug. 30, 2022
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) has announced it's expanding its optical cable manufacturing capacity through a new facility in Arizona.
- The company will build a new manufacturing facility in Gilbert, Arizona (the greater Phoenix area) that will add about 250 jobs and open in 2024.
- More important, it will be the industry's westernmost U.S. site for manufacturing cable, allowing Corning (GLW) to feed demand for the cable in the western U.S. and Canada.
- And AT&T (NYSE:T) is responding with the news that it will expand its fiber services to Mesa, Arizona - the first expansion for that network outside AT&T's usual 21-state footprint. It plans to have service available to residents in 2023.
- Corning's plant is the latest in a series of investments in fiber and cable manufacturing that adds up to more than $500M since 2020, the company notes - nearly doubling its ability to serve the U.S. cable market.
- Premarket: GLW +0.5%; T +0.2%.
