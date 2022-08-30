DICK'S Sporting Goods and SidelineSwap expand resale partnership

  • DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and SidelineSwap expand their partnership to offer a series of 50 new trade-in events in seven states through the end of 2022.
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods and SidelineSwap have previously held 10 successful trade-in events at four DICK'S locations.
  • According to Brendan Candon, CEO of SidelineSwap, "We're excited to expand our resale partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods. In a recent survey conducted by BBMG, 62% of consumers surveyed said that brands could do more to help them participate in recommerce, so it's great to see DICK'S giving more of their athletes a quick and easy way to participate in the circular economy."

