Nucor (NYSE:NUE) said on Tuesday it will spend $200M over five years on mill modernization projects at its Nucor Steel Berkeley division in South Carolina.

The company said part of the capital spending will include the construction of a new air separation unit to supply industrial gases for the mill's steelmaking operations.

Nucor (NUE) said the project will allow it to produce and supply all the gases needed for the steel mill from the new Nucor owned facility, both now and into the future.

Nucor Steel Berkeley produces up to 3.5M tons/year of flat-rolled sheet and structural steel.

Nucor (NUE) is "set for its best year," Ted Littlefield writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

