Outlook Therapeutics resubmits application for eye disease wAMD drug, shares rise 8%

Aug. 30, 2022 9:27 AM ETOutlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

AMD Abbreviation or acronym of age-related macular degeneration - eye problem in older persons. Word AMD is on foreground near eye model with stethoscope and visual acuity test on blurry background

Shidlovski

  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) on Tuesday said it had resubmitted its biologics license application (BLA) to the U.S. FDA for its investigational therapy ONS-5010 for the treatment of eye disease wet age-related macular degeneration.
  • Shares of the small-cap biopharmaceutical company rose 8% to $1.21 in premarket trading.
  • The BLA had initially been submitted by the company in March this year, but then OTLK voluntarily withdrew the submission in May to provide additional information requested by the FDA.
  • OTLK CEO Russell Trenary in June had said that the company hoped to resubmit the BLA to the FDA by Sept., with today's announcement meaning that the timeline was on track.
  • "We believe that this re-submission addresses each of the comments and recommendations from the Agency, and we are confident in the revised BLA application," Trenary said in Tuesday's statement.
  • The company anticipates potential FDA marketing approval for ONS-5010 in 2023. The therapy would be branded as Lytenava if approved.

Comments

