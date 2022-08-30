Global Ship Lease announces forward charter agreements
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) has signed a new multi-year charters with Hapag-Lloyd for six ECO 6,900 TEU ships.
- The new charters are scheduled to commence between late 2023 and late 2024 for a firm period of five years, followed by two 12 month periods at the option of the charterer.
- The charters are expected to generate average Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $13.1M per ship, per year; and total Adjusted EBITDA of around $393M for the six ships over the firm charter period.
- George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease, commented, “We are pleased to announce that we have chartered these high-quality Post-Panamax containerships at rates that reflect the current market, but particularly the long-term need by liner operators for these well-specified vessels. These new forward charters provide a significant extension of our contracted revenue streams through nearly the end of the decade, and we are delighted to deepen our relationship with Hapag-Lloyd. So far this year, through three charter extension options, one prompt fixture, and eleven forward fixtures, we have added almost $920 million of contracted revenues, and we continue to pursue additional attractive, long-term employment for our in-demand fleet.”
- Shares up 3% PM.
