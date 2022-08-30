MyMD Pharma receives grant from European patent office for Supera-CBD compound

Aug. 30, 2022 9:31 AM ETMyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MYMD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • MyMD Pharma (NASDAQ:MYMDsaid on Tuesday that it had received a grant from the European Patent Office for its application, under which the allowed claims cover its Supera-CBD, to treat pain and anxiety, compound as a new molecular entity and pharmaceutical formulations containing the compound.
  • MYMD-1 is an oral selective inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor-alpha, that drives chronic inflammation, is being studied to slow the aging process, prevent sarcopenia and frailty, and extend healthy lifespan.
  • The upcoming patent grant adds to the company’s growing portfolio that includes patents in the US, Australia, Canada, Israel, and South Korea.

