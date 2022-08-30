Matterport launches Pro3 Camera to enhance digital twin cloud platform
Aug. 30, 2022 9:33 AM ETMatterport, Inc. (MTTR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares are up 3% after the company announced the release of its new Pro3 Camera alongside major updates to its digital twin cloud platform.
- The 3D data mapping platform in real estate space said Tuesday that its Pro3 is a breakthrough in 3D capture technology as it digitizes every aspect to create accurate and immersive digital twins.
- "Customers across sectors – factories, retailers, hotels and airlines – report digital twins have reduced project times by 30% and cut travel expenses by up to 50% through greater remote collaboration," the company noted.
- Earlier: Matterport stock jumps postmarket as FY revenue guidance raised
Comments (1)