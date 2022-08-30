Codiak cuts 37% of staff amid plans to reprioritize studies
Aug. 30, 2022 9:38 AM ET Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) announced a 37% reduction in its workforce Tuesday in response to plans to implement corporate restructuring and reprioritize clinical studies.
- “We are focused on positioning Codiak for success in the current capital markets environment, prioritizing engEx platform programs which we believe are well-positioned to generate compelling new clinical and preclinical data in the near term,” Chief Executive Douglas Williams noted.
- Accordingly, CDAK will pause plans to initiate Phase 2 trials of exoSTING and exoIL-12. Studies to advance a clinical candidate from its exoVACC pan betacoronavirus program, for which Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations has partnered with the company, will continue.
- Meanwhile, enrollment is underway in a Phase 1 trial for IV-administered exoASO-STAT6 in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, with data expected in H1 2023. In addition, the company looks to find strategic collaborations, including program-based partnerships
- As of June 30, CDAK reported ~$41.8M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities compared to ~$76.9M at the end of 2021.
