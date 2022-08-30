Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is among the New York-listed Chinese companies that will receive audit inspections next month, Reuters reported.

The news outlet, citing three sources familiar with the matter, reported that Alibaba (BABA) had been notified of the pending inspection from Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, or PCAOB, set to take place in Hong Kong.

PwC, Alibaba's (BABA) accounting firm, has also been notified, the news outlet added.

Alibaba (BABA) shares were flat at $96.55 in early trading on Tuesday.

The report comes a couple of days after the U.S. and China agreed upon a preliminary deal that would see the PCAOB gain access to the books of Chinese firms listed on U.S. exchanges.

The deal was signed off by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the PCAOB, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China.

Several Chinese companies, including Alibaba (BABA), had been added to the list of companies at risk of facing a delisting as a result of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, or HFCAA.

Hedge fund Bridgewater Associates recently disclosed it had sold off all of its holdings in a handful of Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba (BABA), while also making several other changes to its portfolio.