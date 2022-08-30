Sativus Tech gets ~$10M crowd funding for its subsidiary, Saffron Tech

  • Saffron Tech, subsidiary of Sativus Tech (OTCPK:SATT) intends to raise up to 5M New Israeli Shekels or ~$1.5M at a pre-money valuation of NIS 32.5M (~$10M) through the Israeli crowd funding platform – Pipelbiz.
  • Assuming the maximum amount is raised, the company will own ~61% of the Saffron Tech. 
  • This crowd funding financing follows on a similar financing completed by Saffron Tech in early 2021.
  • In the past two months, Saffron Tech also raised NIS 800 thousand (~$242K) through the issuance of SAFE’s.
  • The SAFE’s are convertible at a 20% discount to the current crowd funding round.

