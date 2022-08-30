Takeda, Y-mAbs Danyelza gets approval in Israel for neuroblastoma

  • The Israeli Ministry of Health approved Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:YMAB) Danyelza to treat certain patients with neuroblastoma.
  • Danyelza, in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), can now be use to treat patients one year and older and adult patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow who have shown a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.
  • In Israel, Danyelza (naxitamab-gqgk) is expected to be commercialized by Takeda Israel, under a 2020 agreement with Y-mAbs.
  • "The regulatory approval of DANYELZA in Israel represents our first marketing authorization outside of the U.S.," said Thomas Gad, president and interim CEO, Y-mAbs.
  • Neuroblastoma is disease in which cancer cells develop in neuroblasts (immature nerve tissue) found in adrenal glands, neck, chest or spinal cord.

