Peloton wins right to arbitrate sales tax case

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) won a legal battle when a U.S. judge ruled that subscribers must arbitrate their claims that the company improperly charged sales tax on memberships in New York, Virginia, Massachusetts and Oregon.

The judge ruled the case did not belong in federal court and placed the proposed class action on hold until the arbitration process is finished. outcome. Th ruling also included the determination that Peloton (PTON) had not waived its right to arbitrate after failing to pay filing fees and defaulting in an unrelated 2019 arbitration over the deletion of thousands of videos from its streaming library.

Shares of PTON move up 0.96% in early trading on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Peloton Interactive (PTON) filed notice with the SEC that it will not be able to post its 10-K on time. The company stated that it requires additional time to permit completion of the accounting and disclosures related to the measurement of the FQ4's long-lived asset impairment charges associated with the recent restructuring announcement.