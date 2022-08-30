Bright Green signs letter of intent with Alterola Biotech on shares purchase

Aug. 30, 2022

  • Cannabis company Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) has signed a letter of intent with the U.K.-based pharmaceutical company Alterola Biotech (OTCPK:ABTI) to purchase the latter's issued and outstanding common stock.
  • BGXX will initially purchase 25% of Alterola shares for $4M, subject to completion of initial satisfactory due diligence and other customary conditions. It will then receive a 6 month option to purchase the remaining shares for an additional $6M, also subject to several factors.
  • Alterola is set to gain access to Bright Green's planned cannabis and cannabis extracts, derivatives, products and research services as part of the agreement.
