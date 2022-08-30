Alcoa to cut Norway smelter capacity to offset energy costs

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -5% in early trading on Tuesday after saying it will curtail one third of production capacity at its Lista smelter in Norway because of high energy costs for the site.

The Lista smelter has three potlines with an annual nameplate capacity of 94K metric tons/year, and the curtailment of one potline, or ~31K tons, will begin immediately and should be complete within 14 days.

The Lista site is currently exposed to spot energy pricing, which has increased to more than $600/MWh.

Alcoa (AA) said 65% of its global smelting portfolio is powered by long-term energy contracts linked to the London Metal Exchange aluminum pricing, 30% has either fixed price or self-generated pricing, and the rest is exposed to short-term markets, which primarily covers consumption at the Lista smelter.

Citing "operational challenges," Alcoa (AA) last month curtailed one of three operating smelting lines at its Warrick Operations facility in Indiana.

