Consumer confidence rises more than expected, stemming three-month decline

Aug. 30, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments

smiley icon face expression emotion positive neutral negative tricolor red green yellow

Olivier Verriest

  • Conference Board August Consumer Confidence Index: 103.2 vs. 97.4 expected and 95.3 prior (revised from 95.7).
  • The measure fell after three straight months of declines as inflation fears eased some, but still weigh on consumers' minds.
  • Present Situation Index improved to 145.4 from 139.7 (revised from 141.3).
  • Expectations Index to 75.1 from 65.6 (revised from 65.3).
  • "The Present Situation Index recorded a gain for the first time since March," said Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "The Expectations Index likewise improved from July's 9-year low, but remains below a reading of 80, suggesting recession risks continue. Concerns about inflation continued their retreat but remained elevated."
  • Previously (Aug. 26), the University of Michigan consumer sentiment gauge rose more than expected in late August.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.