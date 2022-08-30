Consumer confidence rises more than expected, stemming three-month decline
Aug. 30, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Conference Board August Consumer Confidence Index: 103.2 vs. 97.4 expected and 95.3 prior (revised from 95.7).
- The measure fell after three straight months of declines as inflation fears eased some, but still weigh on consumers' minds.
- Present Situation Index improved to 145.4 from 139.7 (revised from 141.3).
- Expectations Index to 75.1 from 65.6 (revised from 65.3).
- "The Present Situation Index recorded a gain for the first time since March," said Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "The Expectations Index likewise improved from July's 9-year low, but remains below a reading of 80, suggesting recession risks continue. Concerns about inflation continued their retreat but remained elevated."
- Previously (Aug. 26), the University of Michigan consumer sentiment gauge rose more than expected in late August.
Comments (7)