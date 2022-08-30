TRxADE Health launches next day delivery services via Trxade prime plus program
Aug. 30, 2022 10:03 AM ETTRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- TRxADE Health's (NASDAQ:MEDS) wholesale business subsidiary, Integra Pharma Solutions on Tuesday announced the launch of the Trxade Prime Plus program to allow its member pharmacies access to over 20,000 pharma products available for next day delivery without any additional shipping costs.
- The company, which distributes generic and brand medications directly in 34 states through its warehouse operations, will now offer pharmacies improved supply chain logistics.
- Pharmacy partners that wish to join TRxADE Prime Plus will now be able to access even lower pricing on pharmaceuticals negotiated by TRxADE with national suppliers and the assurance and commitment of quality service without legacy chargeback or surcharge costs, the company said.
- "We expect that this new program offering will improve gross revenues for TRxADE as there will be less deterrents for pharmacy buyers, as we continue to make it easier for our members to maximize their savings and thrive in today’s market," it added
Comments