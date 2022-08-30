New carbon credit ESG ETF is unveiled

TD Asset Management has unveiled a new ESG-focused exchange traded fund that offers the investment community access to the carbon credit marketplace.

The TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF (TCBN:CA) is a new low-cost fund that seeks to track the Solactive Global Carbon Credit CAD Hedged Index, which measures the investment return of global cap-and-trade carbon emission credits.

The cap-and-trade system represents a program where a government puts a limit on the total carbon-pollution levels from an industry and diminishes that cap year after year to reach a pollution target. However, companies are allowed to trade carbon credits in a marketplace.

Bruce Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, TDAM and Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group stated: "Governments across the globe have adopted the practice of pricing greenhouse gas emissions to tackle climate change. With this in mind, carbon credits have emerged as an important alternative asset class by putting a price on carbon and creating a market in which companies can trade emissions permits.”

He added: "In addition to participating in the transition from fossil fuels to more sustainable energy sources, we expect positive returns from the carbon credit market as well as added diversification benefits within a portfolio."

From an expense standpoint, TCBN is attached with a 0.65% expense ratio which is slightly cheaper than the 0.78% ratio that KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN), KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA), and KraneShares European Carbon Allowance ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) offer.

In broader market news, the three major stock indices fight for direction on Tuesday with Wall Street hoping to shake off the Jay Powell hangover.