Europe drug regulator starts evaluating Pfizer/BioNTech's Omicron updated shot application
Aug. 30, 2022 10:15 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The European drug regulator on Tuesday said it had started evaluating Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and German partner BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) application for approval of their Omicron-subvariant adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
- The companies had completed their submission to the regulator on Friday.
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had "started evaluating an application for a version of Comirnaty (PFE and BNTX's COVID shot) adapted to the original virus that causes #Covid19 and to its #Omicron subvariants BA.4/5," the EMA said on Twitter.
- Europe and the U.S. are both gearing up for a potential rise in COVID-19 cases in the fall and winter due to the subvariants, with the U.S. already having signed supply deals for doses with PFE and BNTX and Moderna (MRNA).
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to clear Omicron-adjusted booster shots as early as tomorrow, according to a Politico report.
- PFE stock was slightly higher at $46.26 in morning trading, while U.S.-listed shares of BNTX +1.3% to $146.54.
Comments (1)