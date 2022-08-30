Europe drug regulator starts evaluating Pfizer/BioNTech's Omicron updated shot application

  • The European drug regulator on Tuesday said it had started evaluating Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and German partner BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) application for approval of their Omicron-subvariant adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The companies had completed their submission to the regulator on Friday.
  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had "started evaluating an application for a version of Comirnaty (PFE and BNTX's COVID shot) adapted to the original virus that causes #Covid19 and to its #Omicron subvariants BA.4/5," the EMA said on Twitter.
  • Europe and the U.S. are both gearing up for a potential rise in COVID-19 cases in the fall and winter due to the subvariants, with the U.S. already having signed supply deals for doses with PFE and BNTX and Moderna (MRNA).
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to clear Omicron-adjusted booster shots as early as tomorrow, according to a Politico report.
