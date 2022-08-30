IN8bio gains 53% as H.C. Wainwright initiates with Buy

  • The share of clinical-stage biotech IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) jumped ~53% on Tuesday after H.C. Wainwright started its coverage with a Buy recommendation citing an underappreciated therapeutic platform and an attractive entry point for long-term investors.
  • INAB, focused on cancer treatments, is undervalued at its current valuation of $48M, the analyst noted, pointing to the advantages of the company’s gamma-delta T cell therapies over traditional chimeric antigen receptor treatments.
  • With a $14 per share target on the stock, H.C. Wainwright projects that INAB’s cell therapy candidates, including the lead asset INB-200 and pre-clinical drugs, will reach the market in 2025, growing to a ~$411M potential on a risk-adjusted basis by 2030.
  • The firm’s bullish view comes more than a year after INAB's IPO, which generated $40M in gross proceeds.

