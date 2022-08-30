Vmware extends collaboration with Microsoft for customers to run enterprise workloads in Microsoft Azure
Aug. 30, 2022 10:24 AM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) extended ongoing collaboration with Microsoft to help customers with an Azure-first strategy to modernize enterprise VMware vSphere workloads quickly and cost-effectively in Microsoft Azure.
- Customers will be able to purchase Azure VMware Solution as part of VMware Cloud Universal, a flexible purchasing and consumption program for executing multi-cloud and digital transformation strategies.
- Moving to Azure VMware Solution has the potential to yield significant financial benefits to customers. A Total Economic Impact study commissioned by Microsoft and conducted by Forrester Consulting shows a composite organization found a projected ROI between 125% and 274% and projected TCO savings ranged from $3M to more than $7M over three years.
- “Digital transformation holds the promise of enabling new business models, improving customer experiences, and delivering better outcomes for organizations. This promise is often held back by business and technical realities, talent shortages, or financial constraints. Azure VMware Solution offers a unique path to help enterprise customers overcome these challenges and sets itself apart to help these organizations modernize and better secure their vSphere workloads with a combined set of unique features and compelling economic benefits only Microsoft can deliver.” said Kathleen Mitford, corporate VP, Azure Marketing, Microsoft Corp.
