Altamira Therapeutics moving forward on plans to divest legacy assets, including Bentrio

Aug. 30, 2022 10:26 AM ETAltamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) said it is advancing discussions on divesting or spinning off its Bentrio nasal spray as well as AM-125, an intranasal form of betahistine for vertigo.
  • The company noted it had Bentrio sales of $1.3M in the first half of the year.
  • Altamira (CYTO) also said it is continuing it plan to focus on RNA treatments. Its most advanced candidates in this area, both in the preclinical stages and siRNAs, are AM-401 for KRAS-driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis.
  • Altamira (CYTO) said it will report in 1H 2022 results in early October.

