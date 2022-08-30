Altamira Therapeutics moving forward on plans to divest legacy assets, including Bentrio
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) said it is advancing discussions on divesting or spinning off its Bentrio nasal spray as well as AM-125, an intranasal form of betahistine for vertigo.
- The company noted it had Bentrio sales of $1.3M in the first half of the year.
- Altamira (CYTO) also said it is continuing it plan to focus on RNA treatments. Its most advanced candidates in this area, both in the preclinical stages and siRNAs, are AM-401 for KRAS-driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis.
- Altamira (CYTO) said it will report in 1H 2022 results in early October.
