Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) rose 1.8% ahead of the company's Q4 earnings report on Wednesday and after the company disclosed its compensation and bonus targets for next year.

Nutanix (NTNX) in an 8-K filing set its compensation and bonus targets for FY23, Dealreporter highlighted in an item on Tuesday, pointing out that the disclosure is earlier than it typically has happened, which has previously occurred in October.

The compensation disclosure comes after Nutanix shares soared on May 23 after Dealreporter highlighted the company's decision to eliminate its dual-class structure and speculated Bain Capital, which already has a big stake in the company, could potentially look to take the company private as its agreement with NTNX is set to expire. Recall in August 2020, private equity firm Bain agreed to invest $750 million in Nutanix (NTNX).

Nutanix (NTNX) also jumped 7% on Aug. 18 amid some bullish options trading for the cloud platform provider as well as positive note from Cleveland Research. Near-term demand is suggesting Q4 revenue decline may be less than company's updated guidance, Cleveland Research wrote in a note at the time.

Nutanix shares have plunged 43% YTD and the stock dipped 23% on May 26 when the company guided Q4 below consensus.

Nutanix is scheduled to release its Q2 results after the close on Wednesday with a conference call at 4:30pm.