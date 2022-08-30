Hempacco jumps more than 400% in IPO opening trades

Aug. 30, 2022 10:33 AM ETHempacco Co., Inc. (HPCO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) skyrocketed in its IPO open as investors showed strong early interest in the hemp-based cigarette maker.

Shares of Hempacco soared 470% to $34.20 after the IPO was priced at $6 per share. At its high point, HPCO was swapping hands at $41.80 per share.

The company has stated that it now has the platform to accelerate the execution of its business plan due to much easier access to growth capital, a strengthening board of directors and management team and the ability to use its shares as a currency to enter into strategic acquisitions.

