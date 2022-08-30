Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) -10.5% in Tuesday's trading after seeing its annual profit nearly cut in half due to higher costs, lower production and impairment losses.

Harmony's (HMY) headline earnings per share for the full year ended June 30 sank 49% to 4.99 rand (~$0.296) from 9.87 rand a year ago.

The miner swung to a full-year net loss of 1.05 billion rand ($62.3M) from a net profit of 5.09B for FY 2021, including a 4.43B rand ($263.1M) impairment due to a reserve downgrade at its Tshepong operations, which significantly affected their valuation.

Full-year revenues rose 2% Y/Y to 42.65B rand from 41.73B rand, but gold production edged lower to 1.49M oz vs. 1.54M oz a year earlier, and all-in sustaining costs increased 3% during the year to $1,749/oz from $1,515/oz, as a result of the lower production but also due to higher costs for labor, electricity and consumables.

Harmony's (HMY) board declared a final dividend of 22 South African cents per share, down from 27 cents declared a year earlier.

Harmony Gold's (HMY) stock price return in U.S. trading shows a 30% YTD loss and a 28% decline during the past year.