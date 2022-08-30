VMware advances multi-cloud management with VMware Aria
Aug. 30, 2022
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) is unveiling a multi-cloud management portfolio called VMware Aria, which provides a set of end-to-end solutions for managing the cost, performance, configuration, and delivery of infrastructure and cloud-native applications.
- Powering VMware Aria is VMware Aria Graph, a graph-based data store technology that captures the complexity of customers’ multi-cloud environments.
- “VMware Aria's API-first approach enables developers, SREs and Platform Engineering teams to pull relevant, correlated data from any source for quicker application analysis and debugging, while providing complete visibility into the cost, performance, and configuration of applications and workloads across cloud environments for Platform Ops, IT Ops, and Cloud Ops teams.” said Purnima Padmanabhan, senior VP and GM, Cloud Management, VMware.
