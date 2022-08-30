Immutep gets Japanese patent for immunotherapy eftilagimod alpha combo
Aug. 30, 2022 10:48 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP), PRRUFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) said the Japanese Patent Office granted a new patent for eftilagimod alpha in combination with a PD-1 pathway inhibitor.
- The patent titled, 'Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer or Infection' protects intellectual property related to combined therapeutic preparations consisting of immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha and an anti-PD-(L)1 antibody, the company said in an Aug. 30 press release.
- The company added that the claims are also directed to related methods of use in treating cancer and infection.
- "This is especially meaningful when coupled with the very promising data we have reported from TACTI-002 in three cancer indications, along with the initiation of TACTI-003 in the past 12 months," said Immutep CEO Marc Voigt.
- The patent is expected to expire Jan. 8, 2036.
