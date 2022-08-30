Immutep gets Japanese patent for immunotherapy eftilagimod alpha combo

Aug. 30, 2022 10:48 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP), PRRUFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

IP, Intellectual Property Patent Concept

Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) said the Japanese Patent Office granted a new patent for eftilagimod alpha in combination with a PD-1 pathway inhibitor.
  • The patent titled, 'Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer or Infection' protects intellectual property related to combined therapeutic preparations consisting of immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha and an anti-PD-(L)1 antibody, the company said in an Aug. 30 press release.
  • The company added that the claims are also directed to related methods of use in treating cancer and infection.
  • "This is especially meaningful when coupled with the very promising data we have reported from TACTI-002 in three cancer indications, along with the initiation of TACTI-003 in the past 12 months," said Immutep CEO Marc Voigt.
  • The patent is expected to expire Jan. 8, 2036.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.